Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.97 and traded as high as C$23.67. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.57, with a volume of 123,472 shares.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.25 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.97.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$732.40 million during the quarter. Transcontinental had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts expect that Transcontinental Inc. will post 2.439834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.