Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,376,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $960,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

