Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.92 and traded as high as C$11.02. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 328,951 shares trading hands.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cormark raised shares of Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.48.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$221.45 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.