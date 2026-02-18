Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 932,659 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $5,606,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day moving average is $241.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

