Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $5,087,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 180.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $793.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $766.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.05. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. HSBC upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

