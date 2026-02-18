Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $5,531,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,089 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.07 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.