Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.90 Billion Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,990,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $4,901,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 55.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Copart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 78,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 584,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,287,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $63.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

