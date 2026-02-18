Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,507,554 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $4,628,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 106.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of -272.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -627.59%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

