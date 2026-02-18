Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.8% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $664,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

