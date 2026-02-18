Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Argus raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore set a $222.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.05.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $300,592.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,109.50. This trade represents a 74.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kuhlow sold 3,225 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $579,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,957.20. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,316 shares of company stock worth $6,727,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $234.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

