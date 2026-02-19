Reviewing Predictive Oncology (AGPU) and The Competition

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Predictive Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million -$12.66 million -0.18 Predictive Oncology Competitors $59.55 million -$32.15 million 4.35

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Predictive Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% Predictive Oncology Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Predictive Oncology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Predictive Oncology Competitors 77 77 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Predictive Oncology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Predictive Oncology rivals beat Predictive Oncology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.