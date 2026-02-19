Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.43% of Hubbell worth $2,842,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.4%

Hubbell stock opened at $522.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.37. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $533.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,647.40. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,088 shares of company stock worth $16,045,173 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

