Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 77,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock valued at $109,267,889. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

