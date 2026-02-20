Argus Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $250.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Argus from $345.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $199.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.67. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.