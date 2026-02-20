BIT Capital GmbH Buys 74,695 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.6% of BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $105,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $360.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.