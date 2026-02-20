BIT Capital GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $422.14 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of -335.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.09.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

