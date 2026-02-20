BIT Capital GmbH Takes $2.24 Million Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,192,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Nextdoor by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,660,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 2,700,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nextdoor by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 696,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $631.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.19. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor, Inc (NYSE: KIND) operates a hyperlocal social networking platform that enables neighbors to connect, share information and foster community engagement. Through its website and mobile applications, Nextdoor offers features such as neighborhood newsfeeds, classified listings, recommendations, event planning tools and safety alerts. The company’s platform is designed to bridge the gap between digital communication and real-world community building by facilitating dialogue on topics ranging from local services and business referrals to public safety and community events.

Nextdoor generates revenue primarily through advertising and paid business services.

