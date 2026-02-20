Blackrock Tcp Capital (TCPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Blackrock Tcp Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $46.9920 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.89. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackrock Tcp Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Tcp Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 428,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 212,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackrock Tcp Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackrock Tcp Capital this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest report shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio, which appears anomalous and suggests short activity is not currently driving the move. (Internal short‑interest entry)

Short‑interest report shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days short‑interest ratio, which appears anomalous and suggests short activity is not currently driving the move. (Internal short‑interest entry) Negative Sentiment: Multiple class actions and shareholder solicitation notices have been filed or announced (covering purchases between Nov. 6, 2024 and Jan. 23, 2026), increasing the likelihood of litigation costs, settlement risk and management distraction. Representative notices include filings and alerts from law firms soliciting lead plaintiffs. Portnoy Law Firm Announcement Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman Notice Gross Law Firm Notice

Multiple class actions and shareholder solicitation notices have been filed or announced (covering purchases between Nov. 6, 2024 and Jan. 23, 2026), increasing the likelihood of litigation costs, settlement risk and management distraction. Representative notices include filings and alerts from law firms soliciting lead plaintiffs. Negative Sentiment: Numerous additional firms (Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Robbins, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen Law, etc.) have issued alerts encouraging shareholders to join — amplifying public attention and potential cumulative legal exposure. Examples: Rosen Law Firm Notice Robbins LLP Notice

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCPC. Externally managed by BlackRock, the firm provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions. Its core strategy centers on delivering current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, BlackRock TCP Capital has partnered with private equity sponsors to underwrite and structure senior secured first-lien loans, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.