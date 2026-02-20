BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 57,291 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $53,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,571,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. The trade was a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $526.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $533.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

