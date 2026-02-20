BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $78,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.41.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,659.86. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total transaction of $1,072,065.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,391.75. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,353 shares of company stock worth $11,283,043. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $918.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $992.90. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $808.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 136.44%.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

