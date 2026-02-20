Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.50 and a 200 day moving average of $604.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

