Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: December housing data came in stronger than expected, which can support broader risk‑on flows and help tech demand if economic activity holds up. Housing Data (for December) Better than Expected
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary framing Fed Chair Powell’s tenure as ending with the economy in better shape may reduce rate‑shock risk and is supportive for growth/tech assets. Mr. Powell: Leaving With Things Much Better Than Anyone Could Have Expected
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily fund updates show small pre‑market swings (up on 2/18, down on 2/19) — short‑term noise rather than a driver of sustained trend. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/18/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feed is effectively non‑informative (showing zeros/NaN) and doesn’t provide a reliable signal about bearish positioning against QQQ. (Data anomaly.)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst pieces warn of tech‑sector weakness: “Smart money is short tech” highlights institutional positioning that could amplify downside in QQQ, given its heavy tech weighting. Smart Money Is Short Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Several articles argue a software/SaaS selloff is underway (and that AI acceleration is shifting winners/losers), which directly pressures many large QQQ constituents. Software Selloff Shows AI Acceleration
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses highlighting a “SaaS apocalypse” and signs of a coming correction raise the risk of a broader tech drawdown that would hit QQQ disproportionately. SaaS Apocalypse: The Law Of The Strongest Crushing The Weak
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
