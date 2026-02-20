Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Price

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of B opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. Barrick Mining has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Capital International Investors grew its position in Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,878,168 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,327,991,000 after purchasing an additional 767,544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,413,699,000 after buying an additional 10,287,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,122,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,056,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

