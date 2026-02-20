CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Chevron by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 18,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $372.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 531,027 shares of company stock valued at $88,833,430. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron-led consortium won multiple offshore exploration blocks in Greece (Chevron is operator with ~70% interest), expanding long‑term upstream optionality and reserve exposure — a clear growth catalyst for the stock. Chevron-led consortium signs gas exploration deal in Greece

Chevron-led consortium won multiple offshore exploration blocks in Greece (Chevron is operator with ~70% interest), expanding long‑term upstream optionality and reserve exposure — a clear growth catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Chevron boosted its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$7.12; yield ~3.9%), reinforcing income appeal and supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Dividend announcement

Chevron boosted its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$7.12; yield ~3.9%), reinforcing income appeal and supporting demand from yield‑focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage is bullish: several outlets highlight CVX as a defensive, dividend‑paying leader in a strong energy sector and some analysts (including a recent upgrade) have raised targets, which can attract long‑only flows. Chevron: Buy And Hold Like Berkshire Hathaway

Independent coverage is bullish: several outlets highlight CVX as a defensive, dividend‑paying leader in a strong energy sector and some analysts (including a recent upgrade) have raised targets, which can attract long‑only flows. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat estimates but revenue was below consensus and year‑over‑year revenue declined — this supports earnings quality but leaves questions on near‑term volume/price headwinds. Earnings recap

Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat estimates but revenue was below consensus and year‑over‑year revenue declined — this supports earnings quality but leaves questions on near‑term volume/price headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector momentum and analyst write‑ups (valuation debates, dividend comparisons vs. Exxon) are increasing attention on CVX; that can boost volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Chevron vs Exxon article

Broader sector momentum and analyst write‑ups (valuation debates, dividend comparisons vs. Exxon) are increasing attention on CVX; that can boost volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete, calling it unlawful — this creates a geopolitical/regulatory overhang on Mediterranean projects and could delay execution. Turkey says Greece-Chevron activity unlawful

Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete, calling it unlawful — this creates a geopolitical/regulatory overhang on Mediterranean projects and could delay execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosures (company officers selling stock in recent filings) add a near‑term negative signal and may amplify selling pressure for short windows. Insider selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

