CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 17,649 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lam Research by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 119.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,502,000 after acquiring an additional 913,009 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1%

LRCX stock opened at $237.39 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.