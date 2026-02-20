China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,680 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,891 shares of company stock worth $45,091,556. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations tied to Gilead’s core franchises and supporting potential inflows. Rothschild PT Raise

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations tied to Gilead’s core franchises and supporting potential inflows. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $170 and maintained an Outperform rating — another analyst upgrade adding to buy-side momentum. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho also lifted its target to $170 and maintained an Outperform rating — another analyst upgrade adding to buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat and revenue beat, and management set FY‑2026 guidance at $8.45–$8.85 — this reinforces the earnings narrative (HIV franchise strength and durable cash flow) that underpins analyst optimism. Post-earnings Analyst Coverage

Q4 results showed an EPS beat and revenue beat, and management set FY‑2026 guidance at $8.45–$8.85 — this reinforces the earnings narrative (HIV franchise strength and durable cash flow) that underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating, noting much of the HIV growth may be priced in and diversification remains limited — a cautious view that tempers aggressive upside. Maxim / Hold

Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating, noting much of the HIV growth may be priced in and diversification remains limited — a cautious view that tempers aggressive upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A and feature pieces (including performance retrospectives) are providing context for investors but are mixed in directional impact — useful for positioning but unlikely to move price materially alone. Analyst Q&A

Analyst Q&A and feature pieces (including performance retrospectives) are providing context for investors but are mixed in directional impact — useful for positioning but unlikely to move price materially alone. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~ $154.43 (Form 4 filing). Leadership sales often add near‑term selling pressure or raise governance questions for some investors. CFO Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~ $154.43 (Form 4 filing). Leadership sales often add near‑term selling pressure or raise governance questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider sale: Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares at ~ $154.44 (an ~18.9% reduction in her holding), a larger single insider transaction that can weigh on investor confidence. Mercier Form 4

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.