Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical support backstop — MarketBeat notes sell-side upgrades (Tigress to Buy, $550 PT) and says the stock has repeatedly held near the ~$390 support level, suggesting bulls may be looking past near-term delivery weakness. Tesla Faces Falling Sales—But Is That the Wrong Story?
- Positive Sentiment: Cybercab technical win — Tesla won an FCC waiver to enable wireless charging for the Cybercab, a development that supports EV/robotaxi tech rollout and ancillary revenue prospects. Elon Musk’s Tesla Wins FCC Waiver To Enable Wireless Charging For Cybercab
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap traction — Elon Musk confirmed a consumer Cybercab under $30K by 2027 and early production activity has been reported, supporting the longer-term robotics/autonomy growth narrative. Musk Reveals Price and Rollout Plans for Tesla’s Consumer Version of the Cybercab
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief in California — Tesla avoided a 30‑day sales/manufacturing suspension after dropping “Autopilot” marketing language, removing a near-term operational overhang. Tesla avoids suspension by California regulator after corrective marketing
- Neutral Sentiment: Flows are mixed — multiple reports show institutions trimming positions while retail investors continue to buy, creating volatility but not a clear directional signal in the near term. Tesla Stock Pulled in Opposite Directions as Wall Street Sells and Retail Doubles Down
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — some firms (e.g., Barclays) maintain neutral ratings, underscoring that consensus is far from uniform and making short-term moves sensitive to headlines. Barclays Gives A Neutral Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Delivery data and competition remain headwinds — monthly deliveries are down and Tesla has lost share in key markets (China), which can pressure near-term revenue and margins. Tesla Falters in China Again
- Negative Sentiment: Robotaxi / FSD scrutiny — reports of robotaxi crashes and calls from investors for hardware changes raise execution risk for the very robotics thesis investors are pricing in. Tesla Reveals First Production Cybercab — Elon Musk Confirms $30,000 Price
- Negative Sentiment: Sell ratings and cuts — some shops have reaffirmed sell/trim calls, which can amplify downside on weak delivery or safety headlines. Analyst and rating notes
TSLA opened at $411.71 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.59 and a 200 day moving average of $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
