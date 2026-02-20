Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $411.71 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.59 and a 200 day moving average of $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

