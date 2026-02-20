D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $278.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.75 and a 200-day moving average of $258.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $281.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.