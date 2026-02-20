Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $283.6440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

DKL opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DKL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

