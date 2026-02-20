Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $283.6440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.
Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 1.1%
DKL opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $55.89.
Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DKL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delek Logistics Partners
About Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.
The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Logistics Partners
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.