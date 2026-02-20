Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $2.5501 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NYSE DK opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 target price on Delek US in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

