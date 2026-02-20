Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $2.5501 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
Delek US Price Performance
NYSE DK opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84.
Delek US Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 target price on Delek US in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.
In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.
