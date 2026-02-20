Docebo (DCBO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $62.6070 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Docebo Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docebo has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $489.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Docebo by 467.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

