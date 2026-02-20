Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDYGet Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Erste Group Bank to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBKDY

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

Read More

Earnings History for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.