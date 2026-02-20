Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Erste Group Bank to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

