Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.