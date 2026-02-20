First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 3,426 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,634,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,659,000 after purchasing an additional 138,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

