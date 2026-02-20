Fluent (FLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $62.8540 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fluent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

