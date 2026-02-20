Frontline (FRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $456.8960 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $33.79 on Friday. Frontline has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Frontline from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is a leading global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company’s core business activities encompass the ownership and operation of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers and Aframax vessels. Through long-term charters, spot market operations and time charters, Frontline provides flexible shipping solutions that cater to a diverse set of energy producers, refiners and trading houses worldwide.

Frontline’s fleet is geared toward high-capacity, ocean-going tankers capable of carrying large volumes of crude oil over intercontinental distances.

