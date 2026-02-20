Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Cormark Capital Markets Analyst Says

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$150.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammond Power Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$206.00.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$209.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$69.29 and a 12-month high of C$217.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.36.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

