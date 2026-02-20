Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE HE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.25 and a beta of 0.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 129,819 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 491,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

