Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $607,446.72 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,414.40. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total transaction of $677,530.36.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70.

On Monday, January 12th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.11 and a 200-day moving average of $423.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $495.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current quote. Canaccord price-target raise

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $429 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current quote. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $510 price target (~50% above the current level), providing a bullish benchmark for upside expectations. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $510 price target (~50% above the current level), providing a bullish benchmark for upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded ALNY from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to positive analyst momentum. Freedom Capital upgrade

Freedom Capital upgraded ALNY from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to positive analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable stake increases by Guggenheim, Caisse, Schonfeld and AQR) suggests strong institutional conviction and supports liquidity/demand for the shares. Institutional holdings

Large institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable stake increases by Guggenheim, Caisse, Schonfeld and AQR) suggests strong institutional conviction and supports liquidity/demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries in the feed show zero/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like a data/reporting artifact rather than new shorting pressure; treat as non-actionable until exchange-confirmed data appears.

Short-interest entries in the feed show zero/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this looks like a data/reporting artifact rather than new shorting pressure; treat as non-actionable until exchange-confirmed data appears. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively trimmed some near-term targets but still express confidence in 2026 growth — mixed model adjustments rather than a broad sell-off. Analysts trim targets

Analysts collectively trimmed some near-term targets but still express confidence in 2026 growth — mixed model adjustments rather than a broad sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet (~6,958 shares) and multiple senior executives (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pushkal Garg, others). Large, clustered insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine or pre-planned. CEO sale SEC filing

Several insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet (~6,958 shares) and multiple senior executives (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pushkal Garg, others). Large, clustered insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they are routine or pre-planned. Negative Sentiment: Chardan trimmed its price target to $425 (a modest downgrade relative to some peers), and ALNY’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS miss (Feb. 12) despite strong revenue growth — reminders of execution/near-term margin risk. Chardan target cut

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

