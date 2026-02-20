Lisa Atherton Sells 7,600 Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,395.64. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $99.04 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Textron from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Evansbrook LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Textron by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Textron by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

