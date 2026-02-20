Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf Sells 16,000 Shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $638,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,059.37. This represents a 29.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.The firm had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NMI by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NMI by 1,312.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

