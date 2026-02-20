Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $422,000 Investment in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRMD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iRadimed by 191.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $100.86 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 26.82%.The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

In other iRadimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $1,459,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $716,248.98. The trade was a 67.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,720,625. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,859,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

