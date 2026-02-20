Q1 Earnings Forecast for CoreCivic Issued By Noble Financial

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXW. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreCivic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.12 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CoreCivic by 126.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 133,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,602.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,856,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoreCivic



CoreCivic, Inc (NYSE: CXW) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic’s portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

