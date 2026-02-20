RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.08, but opened at $113.15. RB Global shares last traded at $108.9160, with a volume of 1,128,667 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
RB Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 60.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on RBA
Insider Activity at RB Global
In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,385,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,435. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in RB Global by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
RB Global Stock Down 3.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.