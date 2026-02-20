Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,984 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 384.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,246.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,708.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,815. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

