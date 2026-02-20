Richard John Marano Sells 2,500 Shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,590.72. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.5%

ARW stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $160.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,818,000 after acquiring an additional 871,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,995,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,518,000 after purchasing an additional 305,182 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

