Rothschild & Co Redburn Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $403.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.38. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.31, for a total transaction of $10,292,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $1,478,923.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,538.26. The trade was a 92.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 574,395 shares of company stock worth $110,451,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,970,285,000 after buying an additional 184,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,374,080,000 after acquiring an additional 189,080 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $963,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

