Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,723 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.0% of BIT Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Positive Sentiment: Post‑earnings rebound driven by strong Q4 results (revenue and GMV growth in the low‑30% range), bullish first‑quarter revenue outlook and the newly authorized $2 billion share repurchase program — a clear shareholder‑friendly catalyst that helped lift sentiment. Post‑earnings sentiment and buyback

Truist published a $150 price target for SHOP, providing an analyst‑level endorsement above the current trading price that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from Hold to Strong‑Buy, adding to the list of recent bullish analyst moves that can attract buyers. DZ Bank upgrade

DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from Hold to Strong‑Buy, adding to the list of recent bullish analyst moves that can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies kept a Hold rating with a $125 target after noting Q4 strength and AI/marketplace momentum — supportive on results but cautious enough to keep a neutral stance. Jefferies reaction to Q4

Jefferies kept a Hold rating with a $125 target after noting Q4 strength and AI/marketplace momentum — supportive on results but cautious enough to keep a neutral stance. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify was featured in a list of long‑term growth platforms, reflecting favorable long‑run narrative for investor interest but not a near‑term earnings or balance‑sheet catalyst. Long‑term growth stock mention

Shopify was featured in a list of long‑term growth platforms, reflecting favorable long‑run narrative for investor interest but not a near‑term earnings or balance‑sheet catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A deeper critique argues that solid Q4 results may not be enough to change Shopify’s longer‑term trajectory — concerns about margins, competitive dynamics and whether growth can sustainably re‑accelerate persist. This framing can limit upside despite the quarter. BayStreet skeptical take

A deeper critique argues that solid Q4 results may not be enough to change Shopify’s longer‑term trajectory — concerns about margins, competitive dynamics and whether growth can sustainably re‑accelerate persist. This framing can limit upside despite the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Broader marketplace moves — eBay’s strategic deals and ad/recommerce strength — highlight intensifying competition in online marketplaces, a dynamic investors watch when assessing Shopify’s GMV/margin outlook. Market competition context

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

