TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.00.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$98.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.85. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$65.35 and a twelve month high of C$99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,531.20. This represents a 89.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

