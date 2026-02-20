TD Securities Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$189.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$192.00 to C$189.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$176.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$149.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$173.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.86. iA Financial has a one year low of C$115.21 and a one year high of C$182.99. The company has a market cap of C$13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about iA Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting iA Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities kept a “buy” rating on IAG despite trimming its price target from C$192 to C$189, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving material upside relative to the current share price. TD Securities note

TD Securities kept a “buy” rating on IAG despite trimming its price target from C$192 to C$189, signaling continued analyst conviction and leaving material upside relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: National Bank Financial lowered its price target from C$190 to C$181 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a less bullish stance but still implying upside versus today’s level. National Bank note

National Bank Financial lowered its price target from C$190 to C$181 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a less bullish stance but still implying upside versus today’s level. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$188 to C$174 and earlier downgraded IAG from “outperform” to “hold” — a clear negative signal that likely weighs on near‑term sentiment. Scotiabank note

Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$188 to C$174 and earlier downgraded IAG from “outperform” to “hold” — a clear negative signal that likely weighs on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets cut its target from C$185 to C$175, another downward revision that contributes to selling pressure among investors focused on analyst guidance. BMO note

BMO Capital Markets cut its target from C$185 to C$175, another downward revision that contributes to selling pressure among investors focused on analyst guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results and commentary: iA reported C$3.10 EPS and C$3.23 billion of revenue, but media coverage and the company’s disclosures point to a drop in net income and strategy shifts as the firm deploys capital — this earnings mix and the “deployment spree” narrative are key drivers of the weaker share action. InsuranceBusiness article Company press release

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.