Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Home Depot from $362.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.27.

Shares of HD stock opened at $378.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,527,461,000 after buying an additional 851,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,323,620,000 after buying an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $410 price target, providing upside support by signaling confidence in HD’s longer‑term growth. Telsey Reaffirmation

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

